Webster-Roy: Task Force to look at abuse in children’s homes

Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs. Photo by Lincoln Holder

A task force will be established to develop recommendations to reduce instances of abuse of residents at children’s homes and children running away from these facilities because of such situations.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy made this statement in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The establishment of this task force is based on a report submitted by a Cabinet-appointed team formed to investigate instances of alleged abuse at children’s homes and situations which would lead children living in these homes to run away.

Webster-Roy said some of the findings of the team included staff and security guards at some of these homes promoting a culture which encourages violence against its residents.