Webster-Roy meets Tabaquite, Cumuto/Manzanilla MPs

Left-Right: Gender Affairs Division director Shelley-Ann Hart, NACC chairperson Heather Rodney, GCA permanent secretary Vijay Gangapersad, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs and the National AIDS Coordinating Committee Ayanna Webster-Roy, Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir, GCA deputy permanent secretary Sanjay Singh, NACC technical director Dr Ayanna Sebro, Child Affairs Division child development specialist Rosanna Cardines. –

Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy met with Tabaquite Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir on Friday as part of commitments made by the minister to engage the MPs to ensure their constituents can benefit through targeted collaboration and intervention.

In a release, the ministry said the meeting was a follow-up to requests made by the MPs during the standing finance committee meeting on October 13. Webster-Roy has responsiblitiy for Gender and Child Affairs (GCA) and the National AIDS Coordinating Committee (NACC).

During the meeting, some of the topics discussed included the National Children’s Registry and the Child Protection Framework, the Child Rights Ambassadors Programme, the establishment of HIV and AIDS focal points within communities, opportunities for life-skills training and certification and the provision of support to victims of abuse which include the differently abled.

Webster-Roy, permanent secretary Vijay Gangapersad, deputy permanent secretary Sanjay Singh, and various heads of departments of the GCA and NACC highlighted the work being done as well as plans for upcoming initiatives for Fiscal 2023/2024.

The minister encouraged the MPs to submit proposals to continue the discussions to find ways to best collaborate based on the specific needs of the constituents of Cumuto/Manzanilla and Tabaquite, in addition to developing targeted programmes and opportunities to better serve constituents.

Webster-Roy welcomed the initiative and said working together would be in the best interest of the people residing within the constituencies.