Weather conditions intensify in Tobago

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way through the Caribbean. – Photo courtesy TT Met Office

Corey Connelly and Darren Bahaw

As of 7.30 am on July 1, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) received eight reports of incidents owing to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The agency’s director Allan Stewart said most of the reports were fallen trees, one of which blocked a major roadway in Arnos Vale. Several branches were scattered across the road in the rural districts as emergency crews responded.

“We also have a fallen tree in the Campbleton area of Charlotteville that is causing a disruption,” he said.

TEMA said it had also received reports of electricity fluctuations in villages on the eastern and northern side of the island, including Concordia, Casatara, L’Anse Fourmi, Belle Garden and Speyside. Fluctuations also were reported in Crown Point and there were reports of power outages in other areas.

Stewart said the weather conditions were intensifying and the eye of the system was located just north-east of Charlotteville, about 18-20 km.

“We can see the kicking up of the winds. They are getting more intense as the system moves further to the west.”

Fishermen took precaution and removed their boats from the sea as storm surges crashed ashore.

Most businesses were closed with the exception of Save Value Supermarket in Bon Accord.

Meanwhile, Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke posted a video from his home in Moriah in which he thanked God for his mercies.

“The area is pretty much safe, minor things. Nothing really serious and I give God thanks and praise for that because a storm is a serious thing,” he said.

Duke said when the hurricane passes, he intends to visit his electoral district of Roxborough/Argyle to see how the villagers fared.