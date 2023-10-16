Wayne Marshall, Tarrus Riley Honored With Jamaica’s Order Of Distinction

Three Jamaican artists were honored with national awards on Monday to mark the country’s National Heroes Day celebrations.

Wayne Marshall, Tarrus Riley, and Marcia Griffiths are over the moon as they celebrate receiving their national awards on Heroes Day in Jamaica for their respective contributions to reggae music on the local and international stage.

Of the 126 Jamaicans named for awards, Wayne ‘Marshall’ Michell and Tarrus Riley received the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer for their contributions to national development through music, particularly reggae music. Marcia Griffiths received Jamaica’s highest national award, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), for sterling contribution to reggae music, locally and internationally.

On Monday, Marshall celebrated with family and friends as he dedicated the award to those who helped his career.

“Honored and Humbled. Receiving the National Order of Distinction on this Heroes Day! Grateful for this incredible recognition of my contribution to Dancehall/Reggae and our beloved nation’s music culture. This award is for my family who has supported me throughout the years, every producer, supporter, and fellow artist who believed in me. I can’t thank you enough,” Wayne Marshall wrote on Instagram.

Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin

In the comments, many in the dancehall and entertainment fraternity expressed congratulations.

“Hip hip hurraeeeeeeee congrats little bro what a colorful journey keep on soaring bcuz we nuh boring,” Bounty Killer wrote in the comments section.

“Yeasssss! So proud of this moment & of youuu!” Denyque wrote.

“Congrats my love. your family and friends and all who love you are so proud of you,” his wife, Tami Chin, wrote.

Tarrus Riley also shared that the award was a milestone and motivation for everyone around him.

“National Order of Distinction on Hero’s Day! Feels Incredible to make My Loved Ones Proud! Feels amazing to be recognized for Musical Contribution…I put my HEART n SOUL into My Craft,” the artiste wrote.

He added, “I received this honor Today Yet I do not stand alone n COULD NOT be here without The Special Ones in My CORNER Daily thru Life’s Journey…LOVE YOU. I hope this can be a Motivation and Inspiration for us all.”

In a separate comment to the Gleaner, Griffiths also credited her music contributions to her fans.

“If it wasn’t for them I would not be motivated to continue. Sometimes you are out there on stage giving your all, knowing that you are not going to receive a cent in payment because you already hear the hard luck story from the promoter. Nobody has a clue how much I appreciate the fans who stick with me and support me. So money or no money, once I turn up for a show, I am going to perform,” Griffiths said.