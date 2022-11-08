Waterloo man held with guns, marijuana on Scarborough port

News

One man has been detained along with two guns and a quantity of marijuana following an exercise conducted at the Scarborough port on Sunday by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and the canine branch.

Around 6.45pm, officers conducted an exercise aimed at preventing the trafficking of illegal items through legal ports of entry on the island.

During the exercise, officers searched a Nissan B16 car, which had disembarked from the inter-island ferry, and which was being driven by a 25-year-old Waterloo man. Officers found a glock pistol and a Smith and Wesson pistol, both loaded. Three boxes containing 56.5 kilogrammes of marijuana were also found and seized from the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested by police. Investigations are continuing.