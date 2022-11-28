Water supply affected as WASA facilities need cleaning, repairs

News

The Arena Reservoir – Photo by Roger Jacob

The Water and Sewerage Authority is monitoring the impact of rainfall on surface water facilities in northeast and northwest TT.

A media release on Monday said as conditions improve, work will continue until all its facilities are returned to service.

In northeast Trinidad, river conditions were being assessed to start cleaning at nine facilities. They are: Matura, Tompire, Quary, Mc David, Acono, Aripo, Guanapo, Caura and La Pastora.

Areas in the northeast affected by river conditions include: Matura, Toco, Balandra, Valencia and Mc David Trace and environs, Maracas, St Joseph, Santa Rosa, Wallerfield, Malabar, parts of Arima, El Dorado, Tacarigua, parts of Tunapuna, La Pastora and Lopinot.

At the North Oropouche plant, there is reduced production due to turbid river conditions.

At the Cumuto plant there is a broken raw water main, and Cumuto communities are affected.

At the Grande Riviere/Sans Souci facility, there are fallen trees on power lines and WASA is awaiting T&TEC repairs.

The Luengo/Naranjo and Talparo plants are back in operation, and Maracas, St Joseph and Talparo should have their regular water supply.

In northwest Trinidad, the Rincon facility, serving North Coast communities, is also back in operation.

At the Tyrico, Las Cuevas, La Filette, Blanchisseuse and St Ann’s facilities, river conditions were being assessed to start cleaning work.

Affected areas include: communities on the North Coast Road as well as Fondes Amandes Road, Symond Valley Road and Lower Ariapita Road.

At the Maraval plant, there is reduced production due to turbid river conditions.

In Tobago, Richmond, Highlands Road and Hillsborough West water treatment plants were affected, but are back in operation. Communities affected include: Goodwood, Goldsborough, Pembroke,Glamorgan, Richmond, Belle Garden, Kendal, Argyle, Roxborough, Betsy’s Hope, Louis D’Or, Mason Hall, Moriah, Hope, John Dial, Bacolet, Friendsfield and Government House Road.