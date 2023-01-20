Water disruption in Eastern Trinidad

News
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised customers about a ruptured 42-inch pipeline near the Santa Rosa racetrack, on the west-bound lane, off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
A WASA media release said, customers served by the North Oropouche water treatment plant, in eastern Trinidad, may experience a disruption in their water supply.
Repair work began on Friday at 8 am and is expected to be completed by Saturday at 10.00 am.
Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for supply to normalise in some affected areas, the release said.
In the meantime, a limited truck-borne service is available upon request. Customers can use the WASA app which can be downloaded on the Android Play Store or the iPhone Apple store, or, they may use the customer portal on WASA’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.
Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance or additional information can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.
AFFECTED AREAS INCLUDE:
Town of Sangre Grande,
Sangre Chiquito
Manzanilla,
Guaico
Tamana Road
Little Coora Road
Bon Air Road
Howsen Village,
Coryal Village
Nestor Village
Foster Road
Ojoe Road
Toco Road
Fishing Pond
Vega de Oropouche
Plum Mitan
Parts of Malabar
La Horquetta
Greenvale
San Raphael
Brazil
Carapo
O’Meara Industrial Estate
Parts of Mausica Road
Signature Park
Maloney Gardens
Five Rivers
Millennium Park
Sunrise Park
Golden Grove Road