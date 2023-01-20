Water disruption in Eastern Trinidad

News

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised customers about a ruptured 42-inch pipeline near the Santa Rosa racetrack, on the west-bound lane, off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

A WASA media release said, customers served by the North Oropouche water treatment plant, in eastern Trinidad, may experience a disruption in their water supply.

Repair work began on Friday at 8 am and is expected to be completed by Saturday at 10.00 am.

Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for supply to normalise in some affected areas, the release said.

In the meantime, a limited truck-borne service is available upon request. Customers can use the WASA app which can be downloaded on the Android Play Store or the iPhone Apple store, or, they may use the customer portal on WASA’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.

Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance or additional information can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

AFFECTED AREAS INCLUDE:

Town of Sangre Grande,

Sangre Chiquito

Manzanilla,

Guaico

Tamana Road

Little Coora Road

Bon Air Road

Howsen Village,

Coryal Village

Nestor Village

Foster Road

Ojoe Road

Toco Road

Fishing Pond

Vega de Oropouche

Plum Mitan

Parts of Malabar

La Horquetta

Greenvale

San Raphael

Brazil

Carapo

O’Meara Industrial Estate

Parts of Mausica Road

Signature Park

Maloney Gardens

Five Rivers

Millennium Park

Sunrise Park

Golden Grove Road