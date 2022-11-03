Water back in Penal from Tuesday

News

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said customers in Penal who are experiencing low pressure or no water supply may find relief after Tuesday night.

A media release on Thursday said this was caused by a mechanical problem at the Penal Water Treatment Plant.

It said repairs are under way and should be completed by 8 pm next Tuesday.

WASA warned it may take up to 36 hours after the completion of the work for the supply to become normal in some affected areas.

In the meantime, a limited truck-borne service will be available on request through the WASA Services app.

This can be downloaded from the Android Play Store or iPhone App store.

Alternatively, customers can use the customer portal on WASA’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt. or contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre at 800-4420/26 for further assistance.

Areas affected:

Penal Quinam

Mora Dam Road

Zion Hill

Moolai Street

Anthony Branch Trace

Reyes Trace

Water Well Road

Alverado Trace

Alta Garcia Trace

Doorbassa Trace

Sunrees Road,

Katwaroo Trace

Ragoonanan Trace

Patiram Trace

La Costena

Dill Mohammed Trace,

Boodoo’s Development

Debedial Road

Fazal Avenue

Bobby Avenue

Parts of Batchyia Trace