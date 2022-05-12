Watchman shot in buttocks by Centeno bandits

News

File photo

A 36-year-old watchman was shot and wounded early on Thursday morning in Centeno.

Police said the man was on duty at the Centeno livestock station at around 12.30 am when three men approached.

The man confronted one of them, who was armed with a shotgun, and they fought over the weapon. During the scuffle the watchman was shot once in the right buttock and the men ran away.

One of the bandits threw the shotgun in the bushes.

The wounded watchman drove himself to the Arima Health Facility ,where he was treated and transferred to another hospital.

Arima police went to the area and found the shotgun.