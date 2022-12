The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Donors from the United Kingdom continue to provide assistance in the modernization of St. Lucia’s healthcare systems.

Their most recent project was the retrofitting of 15 health institutions into smart facilities.

A delegation from the UK Government visited the island in October and expressed delight at the finished products.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com