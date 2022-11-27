WATCH: PM expresses hope ‘minority in Parliament’ gets the big picture Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expressing hope that the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), which he referred to as the “minority in Parliament”, will understand the local efforts now under way to build a seamless society.

In fact, Holness says Jamaica is also making significant investments in ensuring the “seamlessness” of its tourism product.

In seeking to realise the initiative, Holness said the safety and security of tourists is crucial, and the Government is focused on ensuring that by making sure that no effort is spared in conquering the monster of crime and violence.

“If people are going to wonder off in a seamless environment, their safety and security is also absolutely important,” declared Holness while addressing Friday’s ground-breaking for the UNICO 18?N 77?W Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.

The resort investment is expected to create 4,000 direct jobs and around 5,000 jobs during the construction phase.

According to Holness, the Government is also making massive investments in its airport infrastructure, aimed at bringing in more airline connectivity, which is another step towards building a seamless tourism product and society.

Additionally, “massive investments” are being made in the island’s road infrastructure to “be able to put as a marketing advantage to Jamaica” relative to the distances for travel to tours and attractions.

In noting that Jamaica is expected to grow between four and five per cent this calendar year, Holness: “Can you imagine if we didn’t have the dead weight of those who are working against growth and development, who are involved in crime and making the place, in some communities, insecure?”

Despite lamenting that crime is creating a roadblock for Jamaica to become an “amazing country”, Holness reiterated the efforts now under way to make Jamaica a seamless society for the population and visitors.

“I know the people in western Jamaica get it. I hope that the minority in Parliament also gets it,” Holness stated.

