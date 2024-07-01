WASA’s operations affected in north Trinidad, Tobago

News

– File photo

PERSISTENT rainfall in Trinidad and Tobago caused by Hurricane Beryl has affected operations at some of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) surface water-treatment facilities, WASA said on July 1.

In the north, the Quare, Tompire, La Pastora, L&N, Acono, La Fillette and Las Cuevas facilities were affected. WASA said they were experiencing high turbidity caused by heavy rainfall and clogged screens by flood river conditions.

Areas affected by as a result are Toco, Balandra, La Pastora, Lopinot, parts of Maracas St Joseph, La Fillette and Las Cuevas.

In Tobago, a power failure has affected operations at Hillsborough West, Bloody Bay, King’s Bay, Highland Road and Charlotteville Water Treatment Plant.

Areas affected are Castara, Bloody Bay, Parlatuvier, L’Anse Fourmi, Delaford, Speyside, Moriah, Runnemede, Upper Golden Lane, Mason Hall and Charlotteville.

The authority said it will continue to provide updates and efforts are being made to return these facilities to service at the earliest possible time.