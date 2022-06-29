WASA working to restore water in affected areas

News

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The Water and Sewerage Authority has said several water treatment plants had to shut down because of clogged intake screens caused by flooded rivers and water sources during the bad weather of the past few days.

In a release, it said this led to a disruption in the water supply to over 19 areas across Trinidad and Tobago.

WASA said river conditions will be assessed to determine improvements required to restart operations.

Affected areas:

Trinidad:

Matura, Valencia, Lopinot, El Dorado, Tacarigua, Maracas-St Joseph, parts of, Santa Rosa, Malabar, Wallerfield, Toco, Balandra, Biche, North Coast, Guayaguayare, as well as parts of Tunapuna, St Ann’s, Santa Cruz, Arima, and Moruga,

Tobago:

Bacolet, John Dial, Moriah, Mason Hall, Richmond, Goodwood, and Roxborough.

Facilities affected:

Northeast: Caura, Acono, Luengo/Naranjo, La Pastora, Mc David, Matura, Guanapo, Aripo, Tompire and Quare.

Northwest: Tyrico, Blanchisseuse, Las Cuevas, La Fillette, Rincon, St Ann’s and Santa Cruz.

South: Trinity, Biche and Petrotrin Guayaguayare,

Tobago: Hillsborough West, Highlands Road and Richmond.