WASA working on restoring water to Icacos and Cedros residents

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said it was working on providing a consistent water supply to customers in parts of Icacos and Cedros.

In a media statement on Tuesday morning, it said about 40 customers from Grand Chemin Beach Road, including Bilwah, Lalla, Siewrelal James Street and Uncle Ben Avenue, were experiencing disruptions.

It said those areas are in the extremities of the Granville Water Treatment Plant distribution system, which recently experienced an inconsistent water supply due to reduced production at Granville Well 17, leading to an overall deficit in water supply, relative to demand.

“The authority has been delivering a truck borne service to the affected households, which is ongoing. The authority wishes to assure customers in the Icacos area that it will be undertaking several short to long-term measures, over the coming weeks and months, in order to improve production and boost pressures to the area.

“The authority apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused and assures that it will continue to liaise with parliamentary and local government representatives for the area, regarding the issues impacting their service, as well as providing a supplementary truck borne service as required.”