WASA: Water schedules in Penal maintained for Divali

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said it maintained its water supply schedules for Penal and environs over the long Divali weekend.

In a statement issued on Sunday, WASA noted a letter published in two daily newspapers which claimed these areas were without water in the build-up to Divali.

“Though some areas in question receive a supply on rotation every nine days, the authority has been diligent in its efforts to ensure that these schedules are maintained as closely as possible in order for persons to be able to prepare for the Divali holiday.”

The Penal area is supplied by the Caroni/Point Lisas desalination plants via the Thicke Village booster station as well as the Penal water treatment plant (WTP).

WASA said, “Currently, there is a deficit in supply combined with high demand, and also due to undersized pipeline infrastructure in some of the areas, the water supply is rotated to various communities within Penal every nine days to ensure that these communities are adequately supplied during the respective schedules. “

In keeping with this arrangement, WASA continued, the supply was switched from areas such as Lowkie Trace, Mora Dam, parts of San Francique, Batchyia, Sunrees Road, Katwaroo Trace, Debedial Road, Dil Mohammed Trace on November 7, after customers were properly serviced and able to fill their reserves.

The supply was then placed in the areas of Saltmine, Old San Francique, Chickorie Trace, Khanhai Trace, Robert Hill, Siparia Old Road, Sudama Village, Antilles High Points, Santa Cecelia, and Tenant High Points.

WASA said, “At present, the supply is on in the Siparia #1, Quarry and Baccano Hill area and will be switched to Alta Garcia, Lily Trace and Syne Village by Sunday, November 12. By Monday, November 13, it is expected that the supply will be restored to the initially mentioned areas of Lowkie Trace, Mora Dam and others.”

To address the present challenges with the gap between supply and demand in these areas, WASA said it has identified and planned several projects aimed at increasing the water supply, booster and pipeline capacity to Penal and environs.

These projects include refurbishment of the Penal WTP and Thicke Village Booster, as well as upgrade of 4.5 km of pipeline along Pluck Road and 3 km along Delhi Road.

WASA said, “These projects are all expected to commence during the present fiscal 2023/24 and will lead to significant improvement in the reliability and regularity of service customers in Penal and environs.”

The authority reiterated its commitment “to ensuring that it provides an equitable service to customers throughout Trinidad and Tobago in keeping with available water and other resources.”