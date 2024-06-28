WASA: Water restrictions extended till end of July

News

The water levels at the Caroni-Arena Reservoir in early May. – Photo courtesy WASA

DESPITE the official start of the 2024 wet season, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced the extension of water restrictions until July 31.

The decision comes as Trinidad and Tobago continues to grapple with the prolonged dry season and insufficient rainfall at the four main reservoirs: Arena, Navet, Hollis and Hillsborough.

WASA says in adhering to its 2024 Dry Season Water Supply Management Plan, adjustments to plant operations and supply schedules are ongoing.

In southeast Trinidad, customers serviced by the Navet Water Treatment Plant will face further revisions to their supply schedules after reduced production from 15 to 12 million gallons a day.

“The amended schedules for these areas will be published on the authority’s website and social media pages by June 28,” WASA said.

WASA’s restriction extension follows Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales’ signing ceremony for his ministry’s US$315 million National Water Sector Transformation Programm, funded by a loan from the Inter American Development Bank.

The loan will be used to improve the efficiency, quality, sustainability and resilience of TT’s water supply and water security, including a more reliable supply, better governance of water resources and climate resilience and more access for underserved communities.

At the signing Gonzales said while people may see rainfall in their areas, this might not be happening in the areas of the reservoirs.

“We are not in a good state. But we are hoping that in the next weeks, we are going to see some increased rainfall activity so our reservoirs can be full to capacity.

“We are not out of the woods as yet. While the reservoirs were now far better than a couple of weeks ago, they must be well managed in the coming weeks.”