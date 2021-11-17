WASA to repair second Savannah leak

News

A woman carefully makes he way through puddles of water cause by a leaking WASA well at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Days after a leak at WASA Well Station No 5 in the Queen’s Park Savannah was repaired, a second has occurred.

On November 12, the leak that once flooded a section of the pitch walk had been fixed.

When Newsday visited on Monday, water was still seen flowing onto the path from the direction of the large puddle close to the well.

WASA corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty told Newsday he was unaware the leak still existed, but would look into it.

Plenty gave an update on Wednesday, saying, “Another leak has occurred.”

He said a WASA crew would be on site to repair the second leak on Wednesday.