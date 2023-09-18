WASA to ramp up security after vandals hit Golden Grove booster station

News

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says security will be ramped up at water installations throughout the country after the recent vandalism of WASA’s Golden Grove booster station.

Vandals damaged electrical components at the facility, causing a disruption in water supply in the Five Rivers area, over the weekend.

Gonzales said the vandals got in by breaking a lock on the gate, but said no motive has yet been determined.

“It was just vandalised deliberately. Nothing was taken. It was just a vandalisation of electrical components of that booster.”

Gonzales said the facility is back in service after WASA repaired it, but was unable to give the cost of the repairs, as they were done internally.

“One of the motors was damaged, and we had to remove a motor from the nearby Aripo booster station to use at that (Golden Grove) booster station in order to supply affected communities with water.

“We are looking at replacing that motor in the coming days.”

Gonzales said the increase in vandalism at WASA plants throughout the country was worrying.

“We are very concerned with what we are seeing. In recent times there have been an increase in vandalism and disruptions taking place at our water installations. The security services are looking closely and monitoring what is taking place.”

Gonzales added that this has triggered an increase in security measures at all major water installations.

“We will be ramping up our security measures. We have a lot of information that we have received with respect to other incidents of vandalism and sabotage that are taking place. We are working with intelligence agencies and the Ministry of National Security with respect to tracking and arresting those persons and bringing those perpetrators before the courts for what they are doing to our water infrastructure.”

Gonzales said WASA has made changes to its supply schedule to facilitate the affected communities.

“WASA is running ‘out of schedule’ supplies to affected communities of Five Rivers, Jitman Drive, Laurel Hill, Williams Hill and those places that have been affected as a result of obvious sabotage.”