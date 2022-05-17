WASA restores clear water in southwest peninsula

News

File photo of Navet dam.

The Water and Sewerage Authority said the 7,000-plus customers affected by a malfunction of the Navet Water Treatment Plant on Monday should have full service restored by Wednesday.

Responding to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday, temporary Leader of Government Business Paula Gopee-Scoon read a statement from WASA which said an electrical malfunction on Monday resulted in customers receiving discoloured water.

“As a result of an electrical power outage, the pumps at the reservoir were unable to send raw water to the plant for treatment and storage within the clear well. This situation resulted in low clear well levels being experienced at the plant, resulting in discoloured water being transmitted into the system.

“Following the discovery of this situation, all 17 offtakes around the transmission main from the Navet Water Treatment Plant were immediately closed to contain the discoloured water from continuing to enter the distribution system.”

She said WASA had said that as of 8 am on Tuesday, the process of flushing both the transmission and distribution systems had been completed,

“Several booster stations along this distribution network were restarted,” she reported.

Gopee-Scoon said the complete restoration of a supply of clear water is expected by 8 pm on Tuesday, with over 75 per cent of the affected customers already having their supply restored.

Gopee-Scoon was acting as Leader of Government Business in the Senate, as Dr Amery Browne, who normally fulfils the role, had accompanied the PM to an agri-investment forum and expo in Guyana.

Senators Kazim Hosein and Avinash Singh also accompanied the PM and were therefore absent from the Senate. Harvey Borris, Augustus Thomas, Michael Seales and Yokymma Bethelmy were appointed temporary senators in their place.