WASA promises service back by 6pm after floods

News

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said in a media release affected customers will have service returned by 6 pm on Wednesday.

With flooding reported in several parts of the country on Tuesday, WASA’s treatment plants were affected, resulting in some customers having to go without water for a while.

The release said customers serviced by plants in Guanapo, La Pastora, Caura, Acono, Maracas/St Joseph, Blanchisseuse, La Fillette, Las Cuevas and Tyrico have had a full return to service.

Those serviced by plants in Maraval and St Ann’s were expected to have service returned by noon as clean-up is still ongoing, while those in Valencia and parts of Lopinot will have service returned by 6 pm.