WASA leaks around Savannah repaired

WASA work crew repairing the water leak along the jogger path near the exit at the Paddock in the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) repaired two leaks around the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday.

When Newsday visited at 10.30am, the leaks that disrupted daily users of the Savannah had already been fixed.

Repairs were done to leaks near a WASA well close to the top of Cipriani Boulevard and opposite the top of Dundonald Street, at the exit from the Paddock.

The older leak, near the well, had created an impassable stretch along the pitch walk extending for several yards, caused by a mixture of stagnant water and mud, which posed a threat to walkers and runners.

The pitch walk was left completely covered in water, mud from the repairs, and moss. But a worker said the mud that was left in a pile near the leaks would be used to cover the pipelines by the end of the day. The leaks were last repaired in November.

Excavation started around 8am, as promised on Tuesday in a phone interview, by senior corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty.

He added that WASA needed permission before repairs could be done, as other utilities’ underground infrastructure could be damaged if precautions were not taken.