WASA: Island-wide blackout affected water production

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said that its water production facilities have been affected by an island-wide power outage on Wednesday.

Around 1 pm, several areas across the country were without electricity after a sudden outage.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said it was working on fixing the “major disturbance,” but that the cause remains unknown.

Electricity has slowly begun restoring in different places, including Chaguanas and Point Fortin.

But in a press release, WASA said, “Please be advised that the nationwide power outage has affected our water production facilities.

“As power is restored our facilities would be restarted and restored to all affected areas.”