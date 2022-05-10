WASA employee shot at St Joseph head office

News

CRIME SCENE: Police interact with members of the public hours after a shooting incident at the St Joseph head office of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in which a worker was shot on Tuesday morning. Photo by Shane Superville

AN employee of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was shot at the company’s head office at Farm Road, St Joseph on Tuesday morning.

Police said gunmen in a Nissan Wingroad drove into the car park at around 7.30 am and shot the man.

Estate constables who saw what happened shot back at the gunmen, who drove off.

Estate constables took the wounded worker to hospital.

St Joseph police were contacted and later found the gunmen’s car abandoned in Curepe.

They processed the scene and found several spent shells. The WASA security guards were questioned.

Newsday spoke to a shopkeeper who said she heard the gunshots and was shaken by the incident.

“I ran out and grabbed my children to bring them back inside.

“If that employee had only come to my shop to buy breakfast, I don’t know what would have happened next,” the shopkeeper said.

St Joseph CID is continuing enquiries.