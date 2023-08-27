WASA: Emergency repairs at Caroni plant completed

News

WASA Caroni water treatment plant, Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob –

The Water and Sewerage Authority says emergency repairs at its raw-water electrical control station at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant are completed and the plant was expected to return to full production at 5 am on Sunday.

A release from the authority said the transmission and distribution systems were being recommissioned to provide pipeborne water to affected areas.

However, customers in parts of north, central and south Trinidad who were affected have been advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the service to return to normal water-supply schedules in some areas.

Customers were also told they may experience some discolouration in their water as the service is restored.

“The authority will be engaging in system flushing exercises, to minimise such occurrences. However, customers experiencing such a supply should allow their water to run until it clears.”

WASA said a limited truckborne service is also available on request through the self-service options, which include the WASA Services app available via the Play Store or Apple store; or its customer portal available on the authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.

Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.