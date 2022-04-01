WASA chairman: Road repair contractors must pass quality control

News

Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Ravindra Nanga says road repairs done by contractors must be of satisfactory quality before invoices for payment can be processed.

Responding to questions from the chairman of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure, Deoroop Temal, on Thursday, Nanga said efforts were being made to improve the quality of WASA’s road restoration programme.

One of the measures he said would be introduced was a new standard operating procedure to hold external contractors and the authority’s work crews to a higher standard of work.

He said the current WASA board would have officials inspect road repairs before payment would be processed and said other measures would be introduced to hold contractors to their word.

“There will be a quality-control component that will be introduced in contracts that are now being provided for road restoration. Further, internally we will have supervisors on the field to ensure that the repairs are carried out effectively.

“Internally, if that is not done, we will embark on a training programme, if we think there is need for such, and even after that, if people are still not performing, corrective action will be taken, and if they are still not performing to the level that we require, disciplinary action will be pursued.”

He said WASA was looking carefully at contractors it would engage to ensure they had the expertise to do a good job, and the board had decided to include a quality-control element in contracts.

“We must be 100 per cent satisfied of the job that was done before the invoices could be processed for payment.

“If we find that it is lacking in any way, the contractor will be asked to take remedial action so that we can ensure the repairs are done at a satisfactory level.”

Nanga said while he understood the frustration and scepticism some may have over WASA’s efforts to improve road repairs, he promised better management of repairs was possible, as the current board visits worksites to ensure projects are done to the required specifications.

He added that certain members of the board would be assigned to oversee certain projects where they have experience or skill.