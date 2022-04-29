WASA CEO suspended over ‘failure to enact board’s decision’

News

Suspended WASA CEO Sherland Sheppard. –

A media release from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Thursday has reported that the authority’s CEO Sherland Sheppard was suspended over a failure enforce a decision from the board.

Sheppard was appointed as WASA’s CEO last July after his predecessor Dr Lennox Sealy resigned.

It was reported earlier this month that Sheppard was suspended over a “sensitive” matter which prompted an investigation.

The media release on Thursday did not provide any further details over what the nature of the incident was, only that Sheppard was suspended for one month and Kelvin Romain will act as CEO.

During a Senate sitting last Wednesday, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales was asked by Opposition Senator Wade Mark to say why Sheppard was suspended, but he declined to do so.

He said it would have been “irresponsible, fool-hardy and reckless,” to comment on an incident under investigation.

In a media release last week, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath also called on Gonzales to give details behind the suspension.