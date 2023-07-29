Warner hails ‘brave’ trade unionist’s support for UNC

News

OWTU Pointe-a-Pierre branch president Christopher Jackman, left, and NTA leader Gary Griffith greet each other alongisde UNC candidate Michael Ali Bocus and Jack Warner in Marabella on Saturday. – Lincoln Holder

BLUE and yellow power combined in Marabella on Saturday evening as former UNC chairman Jack Warner and NTA leader Gary Griffith, along with representatives from the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) accompanied a UNC local government candidate in a walkabout in Marabella on Saturday evening.

The candidate, Michael Ali Bocus, better known as artiste Makamillion, said the team accompanying him had combined their forces to become “one superhero” to defeat the PNM at the August 14 local polls.

Warner and Griffith, who have reunited with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, were warmly greeted by residents before the rains came down.

Warner, Griffith and OWTU are former members of the People’s Partnership accord that formed the government led by Persad-Bissessar in 2010.

OWTU Pointe-a-Pierre branch president Christopher Jackman has taken the lead in representing the unions support for Team UNC.

Warner commended Jackman for the bold move made to support the UNC in this fight.

“That is the bravest move I ever saw any union made and I commend him highly.”

Warner attributed the people’s response to a love he shares with them and vice versa. He said he is making his presence felt in areas across the country, to do whatever is necessary to rid the country of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his government. He and Griffith also campaigned in Lopinot on Friday night.

Ali Bocus, who is contesting the Marabella West seat on the San Fernando City Corporation, also said he too wanted to spread love to replace the hate that has spread across the land.

He said he was besieged by the cries of his community for better infrastructure and a solution to crime and appalled so many mothers were forced to be fathers in the home.

“There is too much hate in TT, we must bring back the love,” he said.

Jackman said workers have been ignored, bullied, aggravated and cast by the wayside, but now in this “silly season,” government had engaged in road paving and offers of 10-day work in exchange for votes.

“We have had enough. We have been disadvantaged for too long. Time for change.”