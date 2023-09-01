Wallerfield man shot dead in Arima

News

A Wallerfield man is dead after being shot in Arima on Wednesday night.

According to police, Abel Roberts, 20, was shot at the corner of Peters Avenue and Matura Road, Arima, around 8 pm and taken to the hospital by relatives.

At the hospital, Roberts was treated for gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, left thigh and back but was pronounced dead at 8.23 pm.

When the police responded to the report, received around 8.32 pm, officers visited the scene and saw a puddle of water with what appeared to be blood in it but little other evidence.

However, the police learned Roberts was walking along Matura Road when a gunman approached and shot him three times. He fell to the ground and family members took him to the Arima Hospital.

Earlier that day, around 9.30 am, “ph” driver Kareem Doyle of La Horquetta was shot at but not injured while working.

Police said Doyle, 30, was driving west along Jacaranda Boulevard Phase 4 La Horquetta when he saw two men walking east along the road. When the men saw his vehicle they both pulled out guns from bags and shot at him.

Doyle sped off, drove to the La Horquetta Police Station and made a formal report. While he was not injured, the front and back windscreens of Doyle’s sliver Nissan B-15 were damaged.

Six 9mm spent shell casings were retrieved from the car.