Wallerfield farmer shot in leg after calling for help

News

A 57-year-old Wallerfield farmer was shot and wounded when he called for help after being confronted by bandits on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was at his garden on Mexico Road, Wallerfield at around midday when three bandits approached, all of whom had guns.

The bandits walked the farmer to his house before he called out for help and was shot in the left leg.

The bandits ran away.

A neighbour heard the commotion and took the wounded man to the Arima Hospital, where he was treated.

A team of police from the Northern Division went to the area. Arima police are continuing enquiries.