Wallace, Samaroo to compete at World Junior Cycling

Sports

TT cyclists Makaira Wallace, left, and Syndel Samaroo will compete in the World Junior Cycling Championships. –

MAKAIRA Wallace and Syndel Samaroo, fresh off their brilliant performances, have arrived in Colombia to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the 2023 Junior World Championships at the Velódromo Alcides Nieto Patiño in Cali, from Wednesday-Sunday.

Wallace and Samaroo earned two medals each at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games held in TT from August 4-11. Wallace and Samaroo will both compete in the sprint and keirin events at the world championships.

At the Commonwealth Youth Games, Wallace copped silver in the women’s keirin and bronze in the 500-metre time trial.

Samaroo claimed silver in the men’s sprint and bronze in the keirin.