Wallace out after World Jr keirin repechage

Makaira Wallace at the National Cycling Velodrome. FILE PHOTO/LINCOLN HOLDER –

TT’s two-member cycling team ended the UCI Junior Track World Championships empty-handed, as Makaira Wallace only got as far as the repechage race in the women’s keirin event as the games came to an end in Cali, Colombia, on Sunday.

Having already competed in the women’s sprint event, Wallace went in search of silverware in the keirin. She placed fourth in heat two, which was won by Russian cyclist Elizaveta Solozobova, the gold medallist in the women’s sprint.

Wallace then contested the fourth repechage heat, but missed out on a spot in the semifinal, as she finished behind Malaysian cyclist Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid.

The hosts, Colombia, copped both gold and silver in the keirin, with Stefany Cuadrado finishing ahead of her countrywoman Nathalia Martinez in the finale.

Wallace and her TT compatriot, Syndel Samaroo, who each bagged two medals at the August 4-11

Commonwealth Youth Games, weren’t able to find that medal touch on the world stage in their respective keirin and sprint races.