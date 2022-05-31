Walcott throws to javelin silver at Ostrava Games

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago double Olympic-medallist javelin star Keshorn Walcott. – AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott captured men’s javelin silver at the 61st Golden Spike Games at Mestsky Stadium in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Walcott, 29, launched the spear 84.47 metres while Grenadian Anderson Peters continued his rise on the global javelin rankings by copping gold with a powerful 87.88m effort.

Claiming bronze was German Julian Weber (83.92m) while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (82.38m) and Vitezslav Vesely (78.66m) were fourth and fifth respectively.

This meet was Walcott’s third for the 2022 season thus far. In his opening meet, he won gold (84.68m) at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, Georgia in March and followed up with a silver (84.69m) display at the Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting in Germany last Wednesday.