Walcott throws 89.07m for bronze in Netherlands

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Walcott throws 89.07m for bronze in Netherlands
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott. (AP Photo)

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott threw a season’s best on Monday to take bronze in the men’s javelin at the FBK Games, Netherlands. The 29-year-old Olympian had a massive 89.07m throw to challenge for the gold in a high-level performance from the main athletes. The top three athletes were separated by just 1.68m.

It was a positive sign for the 2012 Olympic champion as he prepares for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next month.

See also

Grenadian Anderson Peters, the current world champion, took gold with a monster 90.75m effort for a new meet record. Silver went to German Julian Weber, 27, who threw a personal best 89.54m.