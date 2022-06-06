Walcott throws 89.07m for bronze in Netherlands

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott. (AP Photo)

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott threw a season’s best on Monday to take bronze in the men’s javelin at the FBK Games, Netherlands. The 29-year-old Olympian had a massive 89.07m throw to challenge for the gold in a high-level performance from the main athletes. The top three athletes were separated by just 1.68m.

It was a positive sign for the 2012 Olympic champion as he prepares for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next month.

Grenadian Anderson Peters, the current world champion, took gold with a monster 90.75m effort for a new meet record. Silver went to German Julian Weber, 27, who threw a personal best 89.54m.