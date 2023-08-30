Walcott has successful surgery in Finland

Sports

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott competes in the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 4, 2021, in Tokyo. – AP PHOTO

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott has had successful surgery for the Achilles injury he suffered at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last week.

The 30-year-old Walcott, who was one of TT’s medal hopefuls at the games, ruptured his Achilles tendon during the warm-up for the men’s javelin qualifying event last Friday.

Walcott took to Instagram on Wednesday to relay the news of his surgery, which was done at the Pihlajalinna Hospital in Turku, Finland.

“Emotions were swirling around, yet decisions still had to be made, and one of them was where I should have my surgery,” Walcott said. “It was an easy decision for us to make when it came to who should operate on me, and that was Dr Lasse Lempainen, an orthopaedic surgeon who specialises in lower-extremity surgeries here in Turku, Finland.”

The javelin ace has vowed to come back stronger after suffering the injury, which shattered his dream of obtaining his maiden medal at a World Championship event.

He thanked Dr Lempainen and and the nurses at the Pihlajalinna Hospital for “their excellent work and outstanding care.

“Now, we can focus on healing and rehabilitating for the near future.”

With the Paris 2024 Olympics less than a year away, the man who speared TT to javelin gold at the London 2012 Olympics while he was still a teenager is embracing the road to recovery.

“I know this won’t be an easy journey, however, I am trusting in God that he will guide me through it all,” Walcott said. “I promise to try my best to keep you all informed as possible on my progress as I work towards standing on the top of that runway once again.

“Time to head home.”