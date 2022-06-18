Walcott bags javelin silver in Finland

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott. (AP Photo)

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s javelin ace Keshorn Walcott earned a silver medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland, on Saturday.

Walcott just missed out on gold after landing the spear 86.64 metres. Finishing ahead of Walcott was Neeraj Chopra of India with an effort of 86.69m.

Grenadian Anderson Peters settled for bronze with a top throw of 84.75m.

Walcott and other TT athletes are competing globally to prepare for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, from July 15-24.