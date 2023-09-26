Vybz Kartel Stole My Songs and Give To Renee 6:30, Says Singer Mon Chérie

St. Lucian Artiste Mon cherie is accusing Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel of giving away songs she wrote for collaborations with him to other artistes like Renee 6:30.

Mon Cherie became well-known for her “Gates of Heaven” collaboration in 2017, although she had been collaborating with Kartel from as early as 2015 with her song “Bay Bay” released in 2015 and “Can’t Say No” released in 2016 on his ‘King of the Dancehall’ album.

However, it seems that the relationship between the two has soured as she claims that he has “played” her and stolen her music and given it to other artistes.

“I don’t know if embarrassing is the word to use but everybody knows how much I love and adore Kartel and he just plays me over and over again. So I wrote a statement like I usually do when I want to address an important situation that’s going on in my life and my fans are always asking me when are you and Kartel gonna be doing new music well this is it right here,” she began.

She also read a statement she wrote to Kartel where she aired her displeasure at the situation while still saying, “Free Vybz Kartel.”

“Dear Vybz Kartel, you have been playing me since day one because friends don’t treat each other like this. I’ve noticed that some of my songs that I have poured my heart and soul into have found their way in the hands of other artistes like Renee 6:30,” she said as she broke out into a song “My Own World” by Vybz Kartel ft. Likkle Addi & Renee 6:30 released in 2021.

She said she had recorded/written the song, but Renee 6:30 ended up being on the release.

“I respect their talent but it’s disheartening seeing my work given to someone else when I’ve dedicated so much to you and my craft. I invested my time, youth, energy,” she said, pointing out that she paid for studio time and spent money to create the videos in St. Lucia and Jamaica.

“I’ve always been by myself on my musical journey, Rihanna and Beyonce has Jay Z, Nicki Minaj has Young Money and I thought you had me. What have I ever done to you. I’m not sure. I realize that you favor these Jamaican singers a lot more obviously than anybody else… I’m not sure if it’s because I am from St. Lucia,” she continued.

The woman said she and Kartel never discussed formal agreements such as contracts because Kartel was in jail, but she said she had hoped that the artiste would act in good faith.

She added that she has recorded numerous songs with Vybz Kartel, but they have not been released or have been released with other artists singing over the tracks.

In the meantime, many questioned Mon Cherie on her agreement with Worl’Boss, including some Kartel fans who asked her to be patient since he’s in jail.

However, the St. Lucian artiste claims that “he’s releasing music with other artists and withholding mine not fair.”

Another one of her fans warned her to secure her copyright. “Just stop sending the demos,” one follower wrote.

Others also pointed out that Vybz Kartel’s team might be the issue and not him, given that he is dealing with a medical condition behind bars while fighting his appeal at the Privy Council.

“I’m wondering if they are even giving you credit for your music writing. It’s crazy how people treat people,” another follower said.

It seems that Vybz Kartel fans were not pleased with her post, as some asked Kartel to “run weh the gyal.”

However, Mon Cherie had a response for her critics, writing in another post, “I’ve been incarcerated three times with some real killaz you cyber bullies could never intimidate not one hair on my back.”

Urban Islandz contacted the management for Renee 6:30, who declined to comment further while Vybz Kartel’s team was unreachable.