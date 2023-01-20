Vybz Kartel Showcase Vocals In New Song “Hope Is A Liar”

Vybz Kartel drops off his new single “Hope Is A Liar.”

The single was first previewed in 2019 on the incarcerated deejay’s Adidjahiem Records label, and now fans finally have the finished product. Even though he has been behind bars for well over a decade, Vybz Kartel somehow managed to release a steady stream of new music. Although some fans believe his one dominant presence in dancehall has since simmered, the fact that he is still a hot topic of discussion in the genre is a testament to his work ethic and star power.

On his new dancehall love ballad, Kartel sings, “I hope you be fine girl/ Hope is a liar/ What yuh desire, don’t even try girl/ Gimme back me life you are a destroyer/ Look how me did love yo.”

The single comes on the heels of Vybz Kartel’s latest album, True Religion, a project which he dedicated to his fiancee Sidem Ozturk, who was recently spotted at his house his Portmore shooting a music video while being surrounded by heavily armed guards.

Kartel also recently released some new photos of himself showing off his drip behind bars. In one photo, he wore a multicolored polo shirt with ripped jeans and a fresh pair of desert Clarks. In another shot, he switched things up, wearing Jordan kicks and with light-washed ripped jeans, and a Jordan white T.