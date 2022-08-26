Vybz Kartel Profess Love For New Girlfriend Shares Photos From Prison

Vybz Kartel says he is in love as he continues to share photos of his girlfriend following a recent prison visit.

The dancehall worl’boss is ensuring that no one has doubts about his new relationship after fans raised questions about a photo he shared where he is seen hugging a new woman. Vybz Kartel debuted his new girlfriend last month. He is seen hugging on to the Caucasian woman against a backdrop that is usually where prisoners take photographs with family members.

The artist has finally shared the woman’s Instagram name and handles and more photos of her proving that she is not a fiction or photoshopping woman but that she exists in real life.

On Thursday night, Vybz Kartel shared a photo of the slender woman who smiled as she took a photo outside of the Horizon Adult Remand Centre where Kartel is presently held as he serves a 35-year to life sentence for the murder of an associate.

The photo is accompanied by a soundtrack that the artist recently released, which seems to be direct lyrics aimed at her.

Vybz Kartel/Instagram

“God sent you for me, I know God sent you for me, that’s my true religion, am I forgiven, when mi lay down…” he sings in the short Instagram Reel.

The woman also leaves a response for Kartel as she echoes his words in the song.

“God sent you for me too #amazingconcept,” she wrote in the comment section, while Kartel responded, “what an Amazing Concept.”

A day before, Kartel shared a close-up photo of the yet unidentified woman to the same track, “True Religion,” which was recently released. He tagged the woman, and she had a response for him. “A WEEE DAT [heart emojis] OUR SONGG,” she said with heart eye emojis.

Vybz Kartel/Screenshot

It’s unclear Kartel’s love life status as the deejay has been incarcerated since 2011 for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. He is presently awaiting the outcome of his appeal to the Privy Council in England to determine whether he had an unfair trial.

Up to a few years ago, he appeared to still be involved with the mother of his children, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, who would be seen in his prison photos. However, over the last two holiday periods, Johnson has not shared any photos of her family.

The two have been having issues since 2016, when he left a message via his Instagram profile that she was not allowed to conduct business on his behalf.

Vybz Kartel later released an album ‘To Tanesha’ in 2020, which sounded like he was recovering from their breakup. Neither has addressed the status of their relationship in a fulsome way.

Vybz Kartel has been linked to the mystery female since 2018 when he was forced to respond to fans criticism.