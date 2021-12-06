Voters in east out early for THA election

Tobago

Voters line up outside the Belle Garden Multi-Purpose Facility to cast their ballot in Monday’s THA election. Photo by David Reid

Scores of people in Tobago east turned up at polling stations from as early as 4 am to vote in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections on Monday. Although some polling stations did not have crowds, there were lines of voters at sites in Goodwood, Belle Garden and Roxborough.

Despite a drizzle pre-dawn, voters told Newsday they were just happy to get their voting done as soon as polling stations opened at 6am.

There was a strong early turnout of voters at the Roxborough Anglican Primary School on Monday. Photo by David Reid

The first person in line at the Belle Garden Multipurpose Facility polling station told Newsday he normally comes out at least an hour before polls open. A man who was third in line shouted, “I’m usually the first one here, but he took my space.”

By 4.38 am there were already 20 people in line there.

At the Belle Garden Anglican School two men were seen standing under a dim street light, just at the corner of the polling station’s entrance.

The numbers grew at the Roxborough Anglican School, where over 50 people, mostly seniors, were waiting in line.

Majourie Daniel. the first person to vote there, told Newsday she wasn’t pleased with how long it took her to vote.

Majourie Daniel voted early in the THA election at Roxborough Anglican Primary School on Monday. Photo by David Reid

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke is expected to vote at the Roxborough AC school at 10 am.

After voting, a few people were seen using alcohol and small bottles of white solutions to remove the red ink.

Other voters described the process as unusually slow but smooth.

But one woman said it was “too much damn confusion,” as she complained to another villager.

Newsday spotted PNM candidate for Robxorough/Argyle Nadine Steward-Phillips at her campaign office with a handful of people.

She is expected to vote at 10.30 am.

There were no lines at the Delaford RC School polling station, and voters had no problem with the process. Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine is expected to vote there at 8 am.