Voice, David Rudder draw massive crowd at Shaw Park

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tobago

Soca star Aaron “Voice” St Louis thrills his fans at Barcode’s I Love Soca series at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

JUDGING from the crowd at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Tuesday night, long live soca music.

The annual I Love Soca series, organised by Barcode, continues to be a hit in Tobago, with soca star Aaron “Voice” St Louis and calypso icon David Rudder headlining the latest event.

Patrons dance at Barcode’s I Love Soca series on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

Voice, a multiple Soca Monarch champion, had patrons singing and dancing for well over an hour as he delved into his catalogue.

Alongside pannist Jerrod Balfour, Voice thrilled his fans with his 2023 hit Long Live Soca which incorporates steelpan music.

Iconic calypsonian David Rudder moves the crowd with his music at I Love Soca series at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. – Photo by David Reid

Rudder also commanded the stage for over an hour and lifted the spirits of patrons with High Mas and several of his classics.

Soca lovers were in their glee as the evening featured several other local artistes.

Patrons wine to the music at the I Love Soca series on Tuesday night at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. – Photo by David Reid

NewsAmericasNow.com