Vistabella woman held for throwing corrosive substance on woman

News

The San Fernando General Hospital.

A 57-YEAR-OLD street vendor from Vistabella is assisting police after being arrested on Saturday for throwing a corrosive liquid at a fellow street vendor.

According to a police press release issued on Sunday, at about 11.40 am the victim was at her stall on High Street, San Fernando when she saw a woman, with whom she recently had an argument, holding a black plastic bag.

The woman, who is also a street vendor, approached and threw a yellow-coloured liquid in her face causing her eyes to burn. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested and is facing the possibility of a charge of throwing a noxious substance with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. Investigations are continuing.