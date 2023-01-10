Visit Ocho Rios, the place to be for beaches, weddings, more Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

As holders and managers of some of Jamaica’s most pristine properties, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), by default, has some of the most desirable wedding venues in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Managed by the St Ann Development Company (SADCo), these properties provide the perfect backdrop for R&R, vacationing with family or friends, and for couples deciding to take that big step.

The world-famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park

Dunn’s River Falls is undoubtedly Jamaica’s premier attraction that offers unique, outdoor adventures for the entire family.

Not only is this property an adventure attraction, but it is also a popular location for destination weddings.

With a waterfall that empties directly into the Caribbean Sea, Dunn’s River’s unparalleled beauty provides a picturesque location for that special day.

The waterfall, which cascades over naturally occurring limestone ‘stairs’ can be easily seen from the viewing deck, where an intimate ceremony can take place.

The Park’s Tranquility Gardens is also used to host wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Lush trees, local flowers, and the calm river that feeds the waterfall combine to create a beautiful setting for a very special occasion.

Laughing Waters

Laughing Waters is a four-acre property consisting of well-manicured lawns and a villa, with the Roaring River flowing on either side.

To the western end of the property sits a waterfall, enveloped by colourful local flora, making for stunning photo opportunities.

With beautifully landscaped spaces and perfectly kept grounds, Laughing Waters is the preferred location for your wedding of choice.

Pearly Beach

Pearly Beach is certainly one of the Caribbean’s most beautiful locations.

Not only it is highly sought-after by major cruise lines, international and local events organizers, tour companies, churches, and family groups, but has been the setting for many weddings throughout the year.

This white sand beach is an immediate neighbour to Laughing Waters and is the perfect setting for an intimate affair, to celebrate with newlyweds.

