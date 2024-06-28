Visa-free travel between Trinidad and Tobago, Paraguay

News

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, left, and Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Darío Ramírez Lezcano at the agreement signing in Asunción, Paraguay, on June 27. – Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs

TRINIDAD and Tobago nationals travelling to or transiting through Paraguay will no longer need a visa.

On June 27, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne signed, an agreement between the Trinidad and Tobago government and the government of Paraguay to waive visa requirements, a news release from the ministry said on June 28.

The agreement was signed by the minister and his Paraguayan counterpart Minister Rubén Darío Ramírez Lezcano, while attending the 54th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Asunción, Paraguay from June 26-28.

“This agreement would allow bearers of diplomatic, official or ordinary passports from Trinidad and Tobago to enter, transit, stay or leave Paraguay without need of a visa, for a period not exceeding 90 days and vice-versa. The agreement also stipulates that nationals of either country, bearing the above mentioned passports, who wish to stay in the territory of the other country for a period in excess of 90 days, are required to obtain a visa and apply to the relevant authorities for permission to stay in the territory of the other country, the release said.

It said this was “the first-ever official agreement that Trinidad and Tobago has signed with Paraguay, and it opens up new possibilities for increased people-to-people exchanges, trade, investment, tourism and diplomatic contacts.”