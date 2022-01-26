Virtual classes at Fatima College after 4 covid19 cases

News

Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine during assembly at the Port of Spain-based school on April 10, 2021. – FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

Students of Fatima College in Port of Spain have resumed fully virtual classes for the remainder of the week as four students have tested positive for covid19.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, principal Fr Gregory Augustine said the move was a precaution after learning of the students’ status.

He said the school has been sanitised. “We know the procedure,” he said, adding the school has adjusted to the rules and regulations of the ministries of Health and Education with regards to identifying positive cases.

He said the parents of the students informed the school of the cases. “They informed the school, and the school informed the ministry.”

He said although it had been reported that the school is closed, it is not. “The school is online for the rest of the week. We are not closed at all.”

Responding to those who are concerned when cases are identified in schools, Augustine said, “You can’t have an outbreak because students are not out. There are hardly any students (in the school) and very few students are in schools generally so there can be no outbreak.

“We’ve been given the guidelines. If you have cases, inform the parents (then) the ministry. When people talk about not knowing what to do (when there are cases in schools) that is not true. We all know what to do.”

He said the students are fine as they have all been vaccinated. He said 98 per cent of the school population is vaccinated and added research over the past two years has shown that children, especially those who are vaccinated, don’t become violently ill.

“Let’s take it down a bit and be a little more realistic and do what we have to do. They are all vaccinated, and they are ok.”