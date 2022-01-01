Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers demand proof that Prince Andrew can’t sweat

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Prince Andrew has been asked to provide documents proving his “alleged medical inability to sweat” in a court filing by attorneys for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the royal of sexual assault in a US civil lawsuit.

In the court document filed Thursday, Giuffre’s attorneys also ask for any documents relating to anyone Andrew met at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, England, or at Club Tramp nightclub in London, and to his travel to and from those places.

In her lawsuit, Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends — including the prince — and that Andrew was aware she was underage (17) in the US. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations.

In a BBC interview in 2019, Andrew said he had taken his elder daughter to a party at a pizza restaurant on the night in 2001 when it is alleged that he had sex with Giuffre. He also said in the interview that for many years he could not sweat, countering the allegations made by Giuffre that he was sweating profusely before they had sex in London when she was 17.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady,” he said of Giuffre.

