Virgin Atlantic returns to Tobago with 20 passengers

News

Two Dame Lorraines pose with the Virgin Atlantic crew outside of the ANR Robinson Airport, in Tobago on Saturday. – Photo by Corey Connelly

“I will be on Pigeon Point (beach) every day during my stay,” a beaming Joan Wright declared on Saturday outside of the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago, minutes after disembarking from a Virgin Atlantic flight from the UK.

She was among some 20 passengers who arrived on the flight – the airline’s first since the government closed the country’s borders owing to covid19 almost two years ago. Three weeks ago, British Airways also resumed flights to Tobago.

Wright, who says she is referred to as Miss Joan by all of the regulars at the popular beach, told reporters she lived in Trinidad for 20 years and was once married to a former professor of surgery. She said her daughter was also a former 12 and Under winner.

Passenger Joan Wright says she will be on Pigeon Point beach every day after arriving on a Virgin Atlantic flight in Tobago from the UK. -Photo by Corey Connelly

Wright said she has been coming to Tobago every year since 1973.

“I missed last year and it was not good,” she said, alluding to the closure of the borders.

She said apart from not visiting Tobago, she was unable to travel to Dubai to see her daughter who lives there.

Wright said she was originally supposed to come to Tobago on January 4 “but here I am on Virgin’s first flight.”

She said she will be on the island until March 15.

“But I usually come for three months. This is a short little stay. But I will be on Pigeon Point every day.”

Another passenger, Zoe Ganess is also glad to be in the country, even though it’s just for two weeks.

“I am actually from Trinidad but I have been studying in London for the past eight months and I have to go back to university in two weeks,” she said.

“I feel glad to be back because I have not seen my family in a while. It has been hard with covid19 to not see everybody so it is nice to be back.”

Student Zoe Ganess, centre, with two employees of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation after arriving on the Virgin Atlantic flight on Saturday in Tobago. – Photo by Corey Connelly

Ganess said she plans to enjoy her short stay.

On arrival, passengers and crew members were treated to a cultural showcase culture, comprising African dancers and drummers. Staff from the THA’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation also handed out bags and other trinkets to the visitors to commemorate the airline’s return.

Assistant Tourism Secretary Megan Morrison said Virgin Atlantic is excited about its return to Tobago.

“They are elated. After the long stint, they have stayed away from us, we are excited to have them back on our shores. This is another mark on our calendar where we have another airline being willing to do business with us,” she said.

Morrison said the island’s tourism sector, which has been decimated by the pandemic over the past two years, needed a boost.

She said the airline was originally expected to arrive at 4.35 pm but touched down about half an hour earlier.

“So, this time every Saturday, we expect them (Virgin Atlantic).”

Morrison said unlike the British Airways flight, which had about 94 passengers, “There were small numbers this time around.

“But we expect that to increase over time. Tobago is a beautiful place and they would be happy to return to our shores.”

Virgin Atlantic is expected to fly to Tobago twice-weekly – Tuesdays and Saturdays.