Villagers, fire service rescue wounded hunter from Guyaguayare forest

File photo courtesy Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services

A group of villagers and fire officers rescued a hunter from a forest in Guayaguayare after he was accidentally shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 26-year-old man went to hunt with a friend on the Main Field Road, Guayaguayare when, at around 4 pm, he heard a gunshot and felt a burning in his arm hand and face.

He realised he was shot and called his friend for help.

The friend tried to bandage the man’s wounds and carry him out, but couldn’t because of his weight.

He left the wounded man in the forest and asked for help from villagers who, in turn, made a report to the Mayaro police station.

Villagers and fire officers walked two miles into the forest before they found the wounded hunter at around 10.35 pm.

He was taken to the Mayaro Health Facility and later transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Mayaro police are investigating.