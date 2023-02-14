Villa home-owner scares off masked man attempting to burn down his house

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: An attempted arson is being investigated after a Piggotts Road, Villa, man reported to the Police that an unknown person had tried to burn his house down.

Reports say the intended victim was awakened by a loud bang on his house on Sunday, February 12, at about 4:45 a.m., and later saw an unknown male standing in the road.

The man – reportedly dressed in dark clothing and with a mask covering his face – was allegedly throwing bottles at his house.

When the home-owner shouted at the perpetrator, the would-be-arsonist ran off in an easterly direction.

When the Police visited the scene, they reportedly observed three Molotov cocktails concocted in English Harbour rum bottles and one in a water bottle around the victim’s property.

The bottles reportedly contained a liquid substance that smelled like gasoline.

The scene was processed and the four Molotov cocktails were collected for investigation purposes.

The man’s house, fortunately, was not damaged.

NewsAmericasNow.com