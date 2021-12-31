Viewport Supermarket wins People’s Choice Tobago award

Tobago

Staff at Viewport Supermarket in Scarborough celebrate winning the People’s Choice Tobago award at the Supermarket Association of TT’s annual awards. –

Viewport Supermarket has copped the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) People’s Choice – Independent Supermarket of the Year Award 2021, Tobago category.

In an interview with Newsday on Friday, the supermarket’s operations manager, Renaldo Belfon, said, “I am humbled by the fact that this award was voted for by the customers, not the panel. I am really humbled by the people taking this time out to show their appreciation for the work that we’ve done. I hope to continue to deliver even more to our customers in the future.”

The supermarket, which has two branches at Canaan and Scarborough, began operations in 1989.

Employing over 60 people in its two branches, Belfon dedicated the award to the staff – past and present.

“This award really is for the staff because without the staff, this would not have been possible. I want to thank all the members of staff on hand, even those who are no longer with us. We have quite a cadre of influential people who would have passed through the doors over the years, many of them, this would have been the first step in their careers and so we thank everyone who would have played a part in the Viewport story. We hope to continue writing that story into the future.”