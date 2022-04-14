Video: Holy Thursday celebrations in Siparia

Audio & Video

Parish priest of the La Divina Pastora RC Church in Siparia speaks to Newsday on Holy Thursday for the annual celebration which includes Hindu devotees.

A walkthrough on the streets of Siparia where the less fortunate gathered for charity, vendors sell items and people give charity at the La Divina Pastora RC Church for the La Divina Pastora / Siparee Mai celebrations on Holy Thursday.

People give gifts and pray to the statue for favours to be granted.

Video by Lincoln Holder

